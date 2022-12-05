Churches come together to support Fortune Lake

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County church held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp.

The “I Care About Fortune Lake” event hosted a show with members from three churches performing various acts. Attendees were also treated to a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and chili dinner.

The camp was selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient for Giving Tuesday. The goal is to raise a total of $160,000 to help with renovations and upkeep of the camp.

“I hope they feel like they have contributed to a ministry that is important in people’s lives and that they know Fortune Lake is a place for them,” Fortune Lake Guest Coordinator Charlotte Strom said. “Whatever your age or need Fortune Lake has programming for you and we want to welcome you in.”

Visit Fortune Lake’s website to view its upcoming events.

