Churches come together to support Fortune Lake

The fundraiser had 12 acts from three churches around the area.
The fundraiser had 12 acts from three churches around the area.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County church held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon for Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp.

The “I Care About Fortune Lake” event hosted a show with members from three churches performing various acts. Attendees were also treated to a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and chili dinner.

The camp was selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient for Giving Tuesday. The goal is to raise a total of $160,000 to help with renovations and upkeep of the camp.

“I hope they feel like they have contributed to a ministry that is important in people’s lives and that they know Fortune Lake is a place for them,” Fortune Lake Guest Coordinator Charlotte Strom said. “Whatever your age or need Fortune Lake has programming for you and we want to welcome you in.”

Visit Fortune Lake’s website to view its upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
Weekend snow accumulation forecast for Upper Michigan.
Roads freeze tonight ahead of Saturday lake-effect
TV6 Christmas Craft Show
TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicks off in Marquette
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces changes in cabinet, agency leadership
Gun line up at Wilderness sports Inc.
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season

Latest News

Kara Morehouse is a lifelong Escanaba resident who works as a General Manager at Riverside...
Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman
The plays had ages eight to 16 preforming.
Players De Noc host matinée performance
People enjoying a performance at Peter White Library
Peter White Library hosts its annual Winter Wonderland Walk
Audience watching a the semi-finals.
‘I think it’s really cool’: Bark River-Harris School hosts Quiz Bowl