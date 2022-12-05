Christian Watson continues historic stretch

Watson scored two more touchdowns in Sunday’s 28-19 win over Chicago
Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an...
Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WSAW) - Before Sunday’s game against Chicago, Christian Watson had reeled in six touchdowns in three games. Following the game Sunday, he’d continue to keep up that rapid pace by adding two more touchdowns in the Packers’ 28-19 win.

Watson had one touchdown through the air, a 14-yard fourth-down strike at the end of the first half and a 46-yard jet sweep on the ground to ice the game late in the fourth quarter.

The rookie wide receiver’s inconsistencies from the beginning of the season seem like a lifetime ago, as now he finds himself as one of the Packers’ most dependable targets.

“It’s a rapid, wild development that it’s hard to think about another player who goes from being kind of a here-and-there, minimal production to go-to type player, a home run type player,” said Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers likened Watson’s unconventional style of catching to former Packer Jeff Janis who had solid chemistry with the veteran quarterback. For Watson, he’s just appreciative to be playing such a big part on the team.

“It’s exciting to be able to play such a role in our offense,” said Watson. “I’m Just excited to be out there and contributing.”

Watson’s game-clinching touchdown was actually the brain child of Marshfield native and Packers’ offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Stenavich was in his ear really wanting to call that play late in the game.

