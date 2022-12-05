13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger in the car when she lost control during a police pursuit. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.(Gray News)
By Cheyenne Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a police pursuit with a speeding car driven by a 15-year-old, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says a 15-year-old girl was speeding westbound on OK-152 around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. She had a 13-year-old passenger in the car. Officers with the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls, KSWO reports.

The driver lost control of the SUV, and it left the road, hitting a building.

The 13-year-old was pinned in the vehicle for 30 minutes before the Sayre Fire Department freed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

The driver went to Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houghton's 2nd annual Winter Wonderland
Houghton Hosts Winter Wonderland
UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Lambda Chi Alpha's appreciation luncheon for first responders
Michigan Tech fraternity hosts appreciation luncheon for first responders
Audience watching a the semi-finals.
‘I think it’s really cool’: Bark River-Harris School hosts Quiz Bowl

Latest News

Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being...
NC residents deal with power outage after substations damaged by gunfire
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom third from right, reacts as he is given a...
Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors
People shopping around this weekend at the craft show
TV6 Christmas Craft Show wraps up this weekend
Dozens of people come out for TubaChristmas celebrations
Marquette center hosts annual TubaChristmas concert