Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus

Western Michigan University is alerting students to use caution following a shooting near the Kalamazoo campus
Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.

The university issued an advisory around 4:45 a.m. to exercise caution in the area shortly after the shooting.

Police found a 28-year-old Lansing resident with a gunshot wound to a shoulder after responding to a 4:20 a.m. report of shots fired. Police said the wound was not life-threatening.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety said it was searching for a suspect in the shooting.

“Due to the proximity to Western Michigan University’s campus, WMU sent (a) notification to its students and KDPS will maintain an increased police presence in the area as a precautionary measure only,” the department said.

