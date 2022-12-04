Peter White Library hosts its annual Winter Wonderland Walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The library hosted its annual Winter Wonderland Open House for families Saturday afternoon.

The event showcases dozens of custom-made Christmas trees from organizations like 4-H and schools like Graveraet Elementary. People who attended were given cookies, cocoa and performances in the community room.

The Teen Services Coordinator, Amanda Pierce, said the turnout of the event was great.

“It’s a wonderful event. You get to see all the different community organizations come together and put up their Christmas trees. You have everybody from the Girl Scouts, you have different schools and different community organizers,” Pierce said.

The decorated trees will stay up for the rest of the year. Planning for next year’s open house will being around October of next year.

