NMU hosts FIRST Lego League State Qualifier

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The qualifier for the FIRST Lego Legue State Contest took place in NMU’s Seaborg Center on Saturday.

A total of 14 different robotics teams from elementary schools all over the U.P. were present at the event. The robots attempted to complete a variety of difficult tasks to gain points.

The competition’s announcer, Randy Appleton, says that these events teach kids many valuable life skills.

“It teaches some practical skills like team building, programming, and problem solving,” says Appleton. “Another one is it teaches you what to do if things go wrong, and what to do if things go right.”

The winning teams will have an opportunity to compete in the FIRST Lego Legue State Tournament

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.