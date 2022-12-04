Munising Fire Department teams up with Munising High School students to support local food pantries.

Munising Mustangs support local food pantries.
Munising Mustangs support local food pantries.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire engines from the Munising Fire Department drove around downtown Munising to collect donations for local food pantries on Saturday.

Munising High School’s varsity basketball team helped with the collection and transportation of the collected food items.

Munising Fire Chief Ryan Anderson says it’s exciting to see the kid’s get involved in helping their community.

“I love seeing the kids myself,” said Anderson. “All the little kids, we got girl scouts here today, we got high school students, we got just kids coming off the street to help. And it really says a lot about their parents and that they come to help because everybody isn’t as fortunate, you know? So, if we can give back, we will.”

Munising Varsity Basketball Player, Zach Lindquist, says this event is helpful for the team, as well as the community.

“I think it builds community, and that team comradery that we need to take ourselves to the state championship,” said Lindquist.

The fire department started collecting at 12 p.m. and wrapped up around 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces changes in cabinet, agency leadership
City of Marinette Police Department.
Marinette woman dead after shooting, police asking for information from public
Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
UPDATE: No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Gun line up at Wilderness sports Inc.
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season

Latest News

A Lego robot competing in the First Lego Legue
NMU hosts FIRST Lego League State Qualifier
Lambda Chi Alpha's appreciation luncheon for first responders
Michigan Tech fraternity hosts appreciation luncheon for first responders
Defeated election conspiracists seek to lead Michigan GOP
TV6 Christmas Craft Show
TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicks off in Marquette