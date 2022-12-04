Munising Fire Department teams up with Munising High School students to support local food pantries.

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire engines from the Munising Fire Department drove around downtown Munising to collect donations for local food pantries on Saturday.

Munising High School’s varsity basketball team helped with the collection and transportation of the collected food items.

Munising Fire Chief Ryan Anderson says it’s exciting to see the kid’s get involved in helping their community.

“I love seeing the kids myself,” said Anderson. “All the little kids, we got girl scouts here today, we got high school students, we got just kids coming off the street to help. And it really says a lot about their parents and that they come to help because everybody isn’t as fortunate, you know? So, if we can give back, we will.”

Munising Varsity Basketball Player, Zach Lindquist, says this event is helpful for the team, as well as the community.

“I think it builds community, and that team comradery that we need to take ourselves to the state championship,” said Lindquist.

The fire department started collecting at 12 p.m. and wrapped up around 2 p.m.

