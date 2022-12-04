Michigan Tech fraternity hosts appreciation luncheon for first responders

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Tech fraternity held an appreciation luncheon for first responders this weekend.

When the Lambda Chi Alpha (ΛXA) fraternity house caught fire this June, Houghton City Volunteer Fire Department, Hancock City Fire Department, and Hurontown Fire and Rescue rushed to help the brothers save their house. To show their appreciation, the fraternity brothers hosted a luncheon for as many emergency services personnel as they could. First responders from all three departments attended, as well as a host of ΛXA brothers.

ΛXA brothers say the fire gave them a new appreciation for first responders.

“Before [the fire] we didn’t know who any of these people were,” said Ethan Blough, ΛXA collegiate brother. “Now there’s this strong connection and bond with them. It’s something that will be important to me for the rest of my life.”

The luncheon was held at the Downtowner in Houghton Saturday at 1 p.m.

