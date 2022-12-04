‘I think it’s really cool’: Bark River-Harris School hosts Quiz Bowl

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle school students shared their smarts in the annual Quiz Bowl. Twenty teams of five people came from all over the U.P. Bark River-Harris School hosted the competition.

“We work hand in hand in tandem with community schools of North Menominee County – we’ve been doing this a long time. We have designated jobs that we all do but for us, as a hosting school, our job is to get our building prepared,” said Connie Wells, the junior high Quiz Bowl Coach at Bark River-Harris School.

The teams went head-to-head answering questions the quickest.

“I think it’s really cool because [other students] like learning as much as you do and you don’t really see that in a regular classroom,” said Zoey Jorasz, a Bark River-Harris Quiz Bowl competitor.

“It’s a good outlet for these kids to shine and that maybe don’t get that as opposed to if you’re an athletic player.,” said Josh Sampson, the president of North Menominee County Community Schools.

The quiz competition is over, but the teams are now preparing for next season.

