Houghton Hosts Winter Wonderland

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. community embraced the cold this weekend.

The city of Houghton hosted its second annual Winter Wonderland Saturday. Attractions included free horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, a bonfire, and an appearance from Santa. The event was hosted on the newly constructed pier alongside the Portage Lake District Library.

Organizers say the event was fun for all involved.

“I think it’s a great kick-off to the holiday season,” said Amy Zawada, City of Houghton community and business development director. “Everyone is out having fun. It’s great weather. It’s very Christmassy. There’s just a lot of fun to be had.”

Houghton will host another Winter Wonderland on Dec. 17 in case you couldn’t make it to Saturday’s event.

