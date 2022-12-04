Houghton Hosts Winter Wonderland

Houghton's 2nd annual Winter Wonderland
Houghton's 2nd annual Winter Wonderland(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. community embraced the cold this weekend.

The city of Houghton hosted its second annual Winter Wonderland Saturday. Attractions included free horse-drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, a bonfire, and an appearance from Santa. The event was hosted on the newly constructed pier alongside the Portage Lake District Library.

Organizers say the event was fun for all involved.

“I think it’s a great kick-off to the holiday season,” said Amy Zawada, City of Houghton community and business development director. “Everyone is out having fun. It’s great weather. It’s very Christmassy. There’s just a lot of fun to be had.”

Houghton will host another Winter Wonderland on Dec. 17 in case you couldn’t make it to Saturday’s event.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces changes in cabinet, agency leadership
City of Marinette Police Department.
Marinette woman dead after shooting, police asking for information from public
Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
UPDATE: No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Gun line up at Wilderness sports Inc.
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season

Latest News

2022 Poor Artist Sale
Copper Country Community Arts Council hosts Poor Artists Sale
Munising Mustangs support local food pantries.
Munising Fire Department teams up with Munising High School students to support local food pantries.
A Lego robot competing in the First Lego Legue
NMU hosts FIRST Lego League State Qualifier
Lambda Chi Alpha's appreciation luncheon for first responders
Michigan Tech fraternity hosts appreciation luncheon for first responders