Copper Country Community Arts Council hosts Poor Artists Sale

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - An art sale took over Calumet this weekend.

The Copper Country Community Arts Council hosted the Poor Artists Sale this Saturday. Over 50 artists packed the CLK Schools Gym to sell their works. Shoppers could find everything from jewelry to paintings to Christmas ornaments at this year’s juried sale.

Organizers say the event was a good end to the art show season.

“A lot of people finish up their Christmas shopping here,” said Cynthia Cote, Copper Country Community Arts Center executive director. “There’s a whole string of shows that happened in November and this one has traditionally been the first Saturday in December, so for many of these artists it’s their last show of the season.”

The Poor Artists Sale will benefit the Community Arts Center in Hancock.

