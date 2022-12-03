Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice

Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate's ventilator.(TAO EDGE via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate’s ventilator.

Authorities said this happened twice because the woman was bothered by the sound it made.

The woman was in jail Thursday on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, she still requires intensive care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces changes in cabinet, agency leadership
City of Marinette Police Department.
Marinette woman dead after shooting, police asking for information from public
Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
UPDATE: No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Gun line up at Wilderness sports Inc.
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season

Latest News

Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November.
Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old...
Sheriff comments on abduction, death of 7-year-old girl
Noodle, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no...
Pug who went viral on TikTok for ‘no bones day’ dies