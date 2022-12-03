TV6 Christmas Craft Show kicks off in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Christmas Craft show kicked off Friday night in Marquette. The Northern Michigan University Superior Dome is filled with 300 booths and vendors. Shoppers can find a host of one-of-a-kind items from paintings to metalwork, woodwork, clothing, decorations, jewelry, maple syrup and more.

One vendor, Cedar Lane Designs, says the TV6 Craft Show allows more space to display items.

“I really enjoy it, it’s something different outside of what I normally do, I’m normally at the farmer’s market every Saturday throughout the summer, it’s nice having a larger space and I get to kind of go out of my element and produce things that otherwise wouldn’t necessarily go at the farmer’s market,” said Shantina Hatfield, Cedar Lane Designs owner.

The TV6 Christmas Craft Show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.