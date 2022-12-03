Sunday fundraiser to help bring lost dogs home

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, a group is fundraising to make it easier to find lost dogs in the central U.P.

A “Bring them Home” event on Sunday will raise money to buy large live traps to catch bigger dogs on the loose. The traps would go to animal shelters in Alger and Delta counties, as well as the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.

Event organizers say there is a need for these types of traps in the U.P.

On Sunday, from 3-5 p.m. you can help fundraise through bucket raffles at the Up North Lodge Event Center in Gwinn.

You can listen to music and hang out with animal lovers for this cause.

“With the funds that are raised, we’re going to buy good-quality animal traps,” said Tammy Wills, event co-organizer. “Right now, we’re looking at the ‘Tru Catch’ brand. The traps are pricey, they’re about $600 a piece including shipping. But, we’re hoping these will have many years of longevity.”

Wills and her event partner say when you use the traps to catch dogs, you bait the trap and then cover the top for camouflage and shelter.

