Rams rally in second half to drop Finlandia Men

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s basketball team (2-6) lost 82-65 to North Central (Minn.) (5-3), Friday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

The first half was more like a roller coaster. The first eight minutes, the game went back and forth. Finlandia went on a 10-2 run. Freshman Connor Smale knocked down a triple to put the Lions up 23-15 at the 8:36 mark.

Over the last eight minutes, North Central pulled to one point, four times. The Rams finally tied the score with six seconds left. Freshman John Schutz launched a triple from the other side of the world at the buzzer. That put FinnU up 42-39 at the break.

In the second half, Finlandia led for the first seven minutes. Up five with 11:02 to go, NCU went on a 11-2 run to take control.

FinnU pulled down 25 defensive rebounds to eight offensive for NCU. The Lions held the Rams to 20% on treys.

For Finlandia, sophomore Noah Prestia had 12 points and six assists, junior Ilrick Higgins-Moise scored 12 points and senior Danny Zuchak had 11 points and five steals.

For North Central, Caden Freetly had 20 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Thomas scored 14 points.

Finlandia stays home, Saturday Dec. 3 playing Northwestern (Minn.). The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

