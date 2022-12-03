On and off rounds of snow for next few days

Breezy conditions and snow skies are sticking around for some of our central and eastern counties this afternoon. Chances of snow are shaping up to be on and off throughout the next few days. Moderate snow is planned for Monday and is shaping up to be a slight mix in some areas which could lead to slick roads. The other thing to keep in mind is that temperatures are looking to be mostly below average for the next few days so be sure to bundle up on the colder days.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, scattered lake effect snow along NW belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; mix in central counties with lake effect snow throughout the day

>Highs: Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; more chances of scattered lake effect snow

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; more snow likely and cool conditions

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chances of isolated snow

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy; cool air

>Highs: 10s

