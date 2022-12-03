Marquette’s Sage & Spry offers new services among new ownership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sage & Spry on South Front Street in Marquette was originally opened over eight years ago by Angie Kates.

The business has been sold to Jake Lemerand this past summer and will continue to be locally owned and operated.

“It’s been a long time coming. About nine years ago was the first time I thought about opening a wellness business. And it’s perfect because I don’t have to open one. I can just open the door and start building a house that’s already there,” Lemerand said.

The spa is making significant changes to its offered services. In addition to massages, it now has functional bodywork, rolfing, reiki-energy healing and ayurvedic bodywork.

You can also schedule wellness coaching sessions focusing on general health and wellness, yoga and mindfulness, pelvic floor health and life empowerment.

Sage & Spry also hosts a donation-based Women’s Wellness and Meditation Circle on Monday evenings, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the end of every month, all donations are given to a local charity or non-profit in the Upper Peninsula.

“Our donations for November went to KBIC’s office for violence against women. We ended up raising over $100 to send to them and going into the holiday season this month and January, all of the donations will be going to UPAWS,” Wellness Practitioner Kei Lewis said.

Sage & Spry will have a holiday shopping sale on Dec. 10 and 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy gift cards and various other wellness products.

