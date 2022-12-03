Marquette BLP extends holiday lights contest

You now have more time to light up your home
Holiday lights
Holiday lights(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Jesse Wiederhold and Samuel McKnight
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The deadline for the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) Lighting contest has been extended to Dec. 9.

The contest is intended to promote the community and help get people into the holiday spirit.

MBLP Administration Services Manager and Lighting Contest Coordinator Matt Zavislak reminds people to be safe putting up decorations.

“We’d just like to remind everybody, if you’re putting up lights this year, just make sure that you’re looking out for those service lines,” said Zavislak. “If you’re planning on placing a ladder, have a plan before you pull that ladder out. We want everyone to be safe this holiday season.”

Judging will take place Dec. 12. with prizes for small, medium and large-scale displays.

You can enter on the MBLP Holiday Contest Website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
UPDATE: No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home
Gun line up at Wilderness sports Inc.
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season
City of Marinette Police Department.
Marinette woman dead after shooting, police asking for information from public

Latest News

Noel Navarro goes live on the TV6 News Tonight for the Festival of Trees.
Noel Live on News Tonight (11/30/2022)
Noel goes live for the Festival of Trees on the Early News.
Noel Live on Early News (11/30/2022)
Noel goes live on First Look for Festival of Trees.
Noel Live on First Look (11/30/2022)
This weekend, a group is fundraising to make it easier to find lost dogs in the central U.P.
Sunday fundraiser to help bring lost dogs home