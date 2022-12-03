Marquette BLP extends holiday lights contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The deadline for the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) Lighting contest has been extended to Dec. 9.

The contest is intended to promote the community and help get people into the holiday spirit.

MBLP Administration Services Manager and Lighting Contest Coordinator Matt Zavislak reminds people to be safe putting up decorations.

“We’d just like to remind everybody, if you’re putting up lights this year, just make sure that you’re looking out for those service lines,” said Zavislak. “If you’re planning on placing a ladder, have a plan before you pull that ladder out. We want everyone to be safe this holiday season.”

Judging will take place Dec. 12. with prizes for small, medium and large-scale displays.

You can enter on the MBLP Holiday Contest Website.

