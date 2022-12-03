Houghton Chicago Beefs to hold charity event for three organizations

Houghton's Chicago Beefs will be holding a charity event for three organizations including 31 Backpacks and a diaper drive for the Keweenaw Family Resource Center.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Chicago Beefs will host a charity event for three organizations Saturday evening.

They are 31 Backpacks, Toys for Tots, and a diaper drive by the Keweenaw Family Resource Center.

It will be coinciding with the city of Houghton’s Winter Wonderland event.

“This idea was brought up to me by a local music act, Greenstone Runners,” said Chicago Beefs Owner Mike Glenn. “Who said that they had five bands that were willing to play for free to do a fundraiser for 31 Backpacks and could they do it here at the restaurant.”

On April 1, Chicago Beefs received pushback due to a post made on the business’s Facebook page, teasing that the business would be closing.

Over half a year later, Glenn hopes this won’t interfere with the charity event.

“My humor didn’t quite go through,” continued Glenn. “Because it’s a community of people looking at a business page that doesn’t know the owner personally, and don’t know what I do on my personal Facebook page. I apologize to everyone that was offended, but it was nothing more than a prank.”

All tips the musicians receive while playing at the event will go directly to 31 Backpacks, and tippers will receive free drinks.

In addition, 31 Backpacks will be on-site at the event.

“31 Backpacks will be on-location during the event selling some merchandise,” said 31 Backpacks Organization Vice President Melissa Maki. “And 50% of the proceeds from those sales will go to 31 Backpacks as well.”

The event is from 7 to 10 p.m.

There will be a drop-off box for the diaper drive and a table for toy donations that will be available until Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

