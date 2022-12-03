Finlandia’s strong second half leads to win over North Central

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a total team effort as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (3-5) beat North Central (Minn.) (4-4) 70-49, Friday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

The first 15 minutes of the game were a tight affair. A pair of charity tosses put North Central two behind 19-17 at the 4:38 mark of the second period.

Junior Natalie Bartle fired in a shot from the rafters. That put Finlandia up 33-21 with 1:02 left in the second period.

The Rams refused to quit and closed to 35-29 at the 7:03 mark of the third quarter. The Lions then went on an 11-2 run over the next four minutes to put the game away.

FinnU pulled down 31 defensive rebounds to just 10 offensive for NCU. They also held the Rams to shooting 26.9% from the floor and 21.1% on three-pointers.

For Finlandia, Sophomore Elli Djerf had 12 points, four steals and blocked two shots, junior Bethany Baldwin scored 12 points and Bartle had 11 points, eight assists and three steals. Freshman Madelyn Johnson had 10 points with three triples.

For North Central, Joelle Talso had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Finlandia remains home Saturday, Dec. 3 when they host Northwestern (Minn.). The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

