Finlandia’s strong second half leads to win over North Central

Four in double figures for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a total team effort as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (3-5) beat North Central (Minn.) (4-4) 70-49, Friday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

The first 15 minutes of the game were a tight affair.  A pair of charity tosses put North Central two behind 19-17 at the 4:38 mark of the second period.

Junior Natalie Bartle fired in a shot from the rafters.  That put Finlandia up 33-21 with 1:02 left in the second period.

The Rams refused to quit and closed to 35-29 at the 7:03 mark of the third quarter.  The Lions then went on an 11-2 run over the next four minutes to put the game away.

FinnU pulled down 31 defensive rebounds to just 10 offensive for NCU.  They also held the Rams to shooting 26.9% from the floor and 21.1% on three-pointers.

For Finlandia, Sophomore Elli Djerf had 12 points, four steals and blocked two shots, junior Bethany Baldwin scored 12 points and Bartle had 11 points, eight assists and three steals.  Freshman Madelyn Johnson had 10 points with three triples.

For North Central, Joelle Talso had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Finlandia remains home Saturday, Dec. 3 when they host Northwestern (Minn.).  The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
City of Marinette Police Department.
Marinette woman dead after shooting, police asking for information from public
Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces changes in cabinet, agency leadership
Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
UPDATE: No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Gun line up at Wilderness sports Inc.
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season

Latest News

Michigan Tech Men tenth at cross country nationals
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Hockey battles back to edge Huskies in overtime
Rams rally in second half to drop Finlandia Men
(NMU Graphic)
Big NMU second half powers way to win at Purdue Northwest