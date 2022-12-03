City of Houghton prepares for 2nd annual Winter Wonderland event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for the city of Houghton’s second annual winter wonderland event.

It will be on the newly constructed pier, located alongside the Portage Lake District Library.

According to Community and Business Development Director Amy Zawada, the success of last year’s event prompted its return.

“It was a hit last year,” said Zawada. “It’s very festive downtown, and now with the new pier and our decorations down there, it’s just a great way for everyone to start off the holiday season.”

It will include free horse-drawn carriage rides and hot chocolate a bonfire and appearances by familiar holiday characters including Santa Claus.

“Santa will be coming in the fire truck at 4:00 p.m.,” continued Zawada. “And he will be also lighting our new Christmas tree down on the pier.”

Kids will be able to visit with Santa and drop off letters to him in a special mailbox.

Downtown businesses, such as Chickadees and the Den Restaurant, will also be participating in the event.

“All of our downtown businesses will be open and running specials,” added Zawada.

The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Dec. 17.

For more information, check out the city of Houghton’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.