Women’s Center end of the year fundraising

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of the year is upon us, but it is not too late to donate to support a local cause.

The Women’s Center of Marquette has just launched their final donation campaign of the year.

The Women’s Center has a plethora of options for donations:

- Dedicated monthly donations.

- One-time payment donations.

- Paying for a specific cost of living (monthly mortgage, utility, or food costs).

These fundraisers help cover other operational costs.

Click here to donate to the Women’s Center of Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.