Women’s Center end of the year fundraising
It’s not too late to support a good cause.
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of the year is upon us, but it is not too late to donate to support a local cause.
The Women’s Center of Marquette has just launched their final donation campaign of the year.
The Women’s Center has a plethora of options for donations:
- Dedicated monthly donations.
- One-time payment donations.
- Paying for a specific cost of living (monthly mortgage, utility, or food costs).
Click here to donate to the Women’s Center of Marquette.
