Women’s Center end of the year fundraising

It’s not too late to support a good cause.
Women's Center of Marquette
Women's Center of Marquette(Remi Murrey)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of the year is upon us, but it is not too late to donate to support a local cause.

The Women’s Center of Marquette has just launched their final donation campaign of the year.

The Women’s Center has a plethora of options for donations:

- Dedicated monthly donations.

- One-time payment donations.

- Paying for a specific cost of living (monthly mortgage, utility, or food costs).

These fundraisers help cover other operational costs.

Click here to donate to the Women’s Center of Marquette.

