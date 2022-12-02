Western UP welcomes snow season after recent snow

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - After the snow system that moved through the U.P. Wednesday, snow depth is currently between six to 12 inches in the far western counties.

For businesses like Big Powderhorn Ski Resort, snow like this kicks off a busy season. Resort Co-Owner Bruce Noren said he’s waiting for one other factor to take effect before officially opening.

“We’d prefer to see it get cold for about a week and have that ground freeze up good and solid. You know, people don’t often realize that there’s a lot of running water,” Noren said. “There are springs and stuff on the hill, so once that ground freezes then any snow we make will stay there.”

Noren said the resort will be pumping snow on cool and dry days up until opening weekend on Dec. 17. While skiers and snowboarders take to the hills this winter, the Gogebic County Road Commission will soon be busy clearing the roads. Road Commission Manager Barry Bolich said they were well prepared for the recent snowfall.

“We have 30 employees. Every time it snows, we plow approximately 850 miles of road. So there will be four motor graders out in about 20 trucks every time it snows,” Bolich said.

Bolich said the snow has not been easy to clear, though. Two of the events brought heavy-wet snowfall which Bolich said comes with its own obstacles.

“We’ve had a couple of challenges. Two of the events that we’ve had in the last month have been in that two-foot range of heavy-wet snow. It takes a little longer to get that cleaned up and get the mat cleaned up from that heavy wet snow,” Bolich said.

Noren hopes people come out to the ski hill opening weekend to hit the fresh powder. While Bolich reminds drivers to travel safely and always watch for plows on the roads.

