UP Children’s Museum hosts 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum hosted its 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction Thursday.

The auction was in-person for the first time since the pandemic. Local celebrities put handmade art pieces up for bid including everything from furniture to food. This year, artists were selected from the “All-Star” lineup of former artists to honor the museum’s former director Nheena Weyer Ittner.

The Children’s Museum says the event brought the community together for a good cause.

“This is a good event because we bring everyone in together,” said Jessica Hanley, U.P. Children’s Museum executive director. “We’re finally back in person again, which is super nice. We get to get everyone together to bid on wonderful, fun items for a really good cause.”

Funds raised from the Celebrity Art Auction will go towards operations at the museum.

