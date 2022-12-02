Roads freeze tonight ahead of Saturday lake-effect

Weekend snow accumulation forecast for Upper Michigan.
Weekend snow accumulation forecast for Upper Michigan.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties until 11 AM Saturday. Rain and snow overspreads Upper Michigan from west to east tonight and temperatures will quickly drop below freezing after midnight for most areas, causing roads to become slippery. The lake-effect snow machine then gets going in the western U.P. for Saturday and to a lesser extent, Sunday. 45 mph wind gusts are also possible Saturday, which will lead to reduced visibilities and blowing snow.

Tonight: A mix of rain and snow, changing to all snow. Windy, with gusts to 45 mph, leading to areas of blowing snow.

>Lows: Teens and 20s, depending on cold front passage. Coldest west, warmest east.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely. Windy, with gusts to 45 mph, leading to areas of blowing snow.

>Highs: 30s for most, occurring very early. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s by the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with areas of scattered lake-effect snow showers. Breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph.

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with lake-effect snow showers likely.

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered lake-effect snow showers.

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow likely. Morning lows in the single digits possible.

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy. Morning lows in the single digits possible.

>Highs: 20s

