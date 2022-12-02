Rekindle the Spirit returns to Munising to spread Christmas cheer

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising’s Rekindle the Spirit was back in-person Thursday night for the first time since the pandemic. With plenty of decorations and activities downtown, families had a chance to go for a horse-drawn wagon ride, take photos with Santa and make Christmas memories.

“This is really the big kickoff for the holiday season for people, for kids, they absolutely love coming down and seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus and doing the wagon rides and all that and it gets people in the spirit and it helps also, with bringing people downtown shopping, seeing what businesses have to offer,” said Kathy Reynolds, Alger County Chamber of Commerce CEO.

To encourage the public to shop locally, Rekindle the Spirit also includes a grand giveaway where shoppers have a chance to win prizes.

“For every $50 you spend locally, in Alger County, you come in with the receipts and we give out prizes, not just daily, we have grand prizes at the end, we reward people for shopping locally, today, for example, any money that they spend counts for double,” Reynolds continued.

Jacqueline Ballou, the owner of the U.P. Iron Skillet Bed & Breakfast in Munising, goes all out for Rekindle the Spirit. Outside you’ll find synchronized Christmas lights, photo opportunities with a vintage sleigh and homemade baked goods inside.

“My mom always had a beautiful Christmas, we always invited family and friends over and I love to cook and bake so we have a lot of cookies, my mom’s fudge was the talk of the town so I hope you try it,” Ballou said Thursday.

For Ballou, Rekindle the Spirit is just one example of the Munising community coming together for the holidays.

“All the local people and businesses are just wonderful they all work together as a big community and that’s really important, when you go to the bank they know you by your first name when you go to the hardware store everybody just knows everybody and everyone is just so friendly and that’s what makes it so nice to live out here in Munising,” Ballou said.

More than 50 Alger County groups and businesses took part in the 2022 Rekindle the Spirit.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.