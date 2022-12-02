Parkside outscores Tech Women

KENOSHA, Wisc. (WLUC) - Alyssa Nelson totaled 30 points to help Wisconsin Parkside over Michigan Tech 86-80 in GLIAC women’s basketball Thursday night at De Simone Gymnasium.

The Rangers improved to 3-4, 1-0 GLIAC while the Huskies fell to 6-2, 0-1 GLIAC. Both teams shot over 50-percent from the floor and Sara Dax impressed with 26 points (9-9), seven rebounds, and a pair of assists. Ellie Mackay also posted a big offensive night with 24 points (9-18) and four rebounds.

The lead changed hands seven times but Nelson had the last laugh with 10 fourth quarter points. Sheridan Flauger helped put the game out of reach with a 3-pointer at the 2:45 mark, which gave UWP an 11-point advantage after MTU had rallied back to a single-digit margin.

“You can’t give up 86 points and expect to win,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “Obviously we have to be able to defend better. They made a lot of shots but with an offensive team like that, we can’t be giving up as many layups as we did either.”

Parkside carried a 41-37 lead at halftime and shot 51-percent (30-58) overall, including 50-percent from long range (13-for-26). Nelson was an efficient 10 of 18 from the field and Flauger finished with 18 points and a team-high six assists.

UWP grabbed 29 rebounds compared to 27 for Tech and turnovers favored the Rangers 15-11.

The Huskies continue conference play at Purdue Northwest on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Hammond, Indiana.

