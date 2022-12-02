No injuries in Breitung Township house fire Thursday morning

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - There were no injuries reported in a house fire in Breitung Township early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Grand Oak Drive in Breitung Township shortly after 1 a.m. CT.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke in the house and flames coming from the basement and first floor. Five occupants, including three children, escaped the house safely. More than a dozen firefighters remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots until 5:30 a.m. CT.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation. Breitung Township Fire Department was assisted by Integrity Care EMS.

The fire chief said a working smoke detector was in the home. Officials said if any resident of Breitung Township does not have a working smoke detector in their home, firefighters can install one for free.

If interested, residents of the township can contact the Breitung Township Hall at (906) 779-2050 and ask for the fire department.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.