No injuries in Breitung Township house fire Thursday morning

Five occupants, including three children, escaped the house safely.
FILE fire graphic
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - There were no injuries reported in a house fire in Breitung Township early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Grand Oak Drive in Breitung Township shortly after 1 a.m. CT.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke in the house and flames coming from the basement and first floor. Five occupants, including three children, escaped the house safely. More than a dozen firefighters remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots until 5:30 a.m. CT.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation. Breitung Township Fire Department was assisted by Integrity Care EMS.

The fire chief said a working smoke detector was in the home. Officials said if any resident of Breitung Township does not have a working smoke detector in their home, firefighters can install one for free.

If interested, residents of the township can contact the Breitung Township Hall at (906) 779-2050 and ask for the fire department.

