Negaunee students hold final rehearsal before ‘Scrooge the Musical’ performances

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Negaunee High School students are set to put on four performances of the ‘Scrooge the Musical.’

On Thursday night, the students gathered for one final rehearsal prior to showtime. Play participants began their practice with a performance of ‘Thank You Very Much (Reprise)’ which is the final song from the musical.

Weston Yesney, playing Scrooge’s nephew in the musical, said the hardest part of getting ready for showtime has been getting everybody on the same page during the performance.

“I think staying organized has been tough,” Yesney said. “Just staying focused, seeing the end goal and being able to picture that because it can become chaos sometimes but in the end, it always turns out good.”

Tickets are available at Snowbound Books in Marquette and Midtown Bakery in Negaunee. Tickets will be available at these two locations until the first show on Friday.

Tickets will also be for sale at the door prior to each performance.

Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

