Negaunee students hold final rehearsal before ‘Scrooge the Musical’ performances

Four performances are set to take place from Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Negaunee High School students are set to put on four performances of the ‘Scrooge the Musical.’

On Thursday night, the students gathered for one final rehearsal prior to showtime. Play participants began their practice with a performance of ‘Thank You Very Much (Reprise)’ which is the final song from the musical.

Weston Yesney, playing Scrooge’s nephew in the musical, said the hardest part of getting ready for showtime has been getting everybody on the same page during the performance.

“I think staying organized has been tough,” Yesney said. “Just staying focused, seeing the end goal and being able to picture that because it can become chaos sometimes but in the end, it always turns out good.”

Tickets are available at Snowbound Books in Marquette and Midtown Bakery in Negaunee. Tickets will be available at these two locations until the first show on Friday.

Tickets will also be for sale at the door prior to each performance.

Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Suspect charged in death of L’Anse man faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges

Latest News

Pictures with Santa at People's State Bank in Munising
Rekindle the Spirit returns to Munising to spread Christmas cheer
On Thursday night, the students gathered for one final rehearsal prior to showtime. Showtimes...
Negaunee students hold final rehearsal before ‘Scrooge the Musical’ performances
After the snow system that moved through the U.P. Wednesday, snow depth is currently between...
Western UP welcomes snow season after recent snow
The cast and crew have been working hard since Oct. to bring the classic tale to the stage.
MTU’s Rozsa Center presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ production for the holiday season