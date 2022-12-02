MTU Men can’t find shooting touch in loss at Parkside

Huskies hit 37-percent from the floor
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wisc. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech failed to find its scoring touch and fell 72-49 at Wisconsin Parkside Thursday night at De Simone Gymnasium. The Huskies dropped their fifth straight on a six-game road stretch. Four players made it to double-figures for the Rangers, including Rasheed Bello who led the way with 16 points and three steals.

Adam Hobson knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Huskies their first lead 14-13 but back-to-back triples by Josiah Palmer helped Wisconsin Parkside to a 28-16 edge at halftime.

The Rangers pulled away in the second half assisted by 18 Tech turnovers, extending the margin to 26 by the one-minute mark.

“I think we did well defensively to start playing zone and then switching to man,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “Even with the turnovers, we were hanging in there. Unfortunately, after they went on a little run before the half we never really recovered. We focused so much on being better defensively this week and we did that, but we just couldn’t score tonight. Our passing was not good with seven assists and 18 turnovers. We just have to keep working hard to improve.”

Hobson tallied 11 points in the loss and the Huskies moved to 0-1 to open GLIAC play, 2-6 overall. Tyler Robarge gathered a team-high eight rebounds.

Tech shot 37-percent (19-for-51) from the field, including 35-percent (6-for-17) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, UWP marked 48-percent shooting (27-for-56) with 50-percent from downtown (12-for-24). The Rangers also led in rebounds 37-29.

Wisconsin Parkside improved to 3-5, 1-0 GLIAC. Michigan Tech will conclude its road trip Saturday at Purdue Northwest at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
Gun line up at Wilderness sports Inc.
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season
In a fundraiser for the shelter, Van Gogh had his first art gallery auction.
Dog with missing ear named Van Gogh gets adopted after shelter hosts art auction of his paintings

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Big NMU second half powers way to win at Purdue Northwest
(NMU Graphic)
Stevenson’s return helps Wildcat Women over Purdue Northwest
Parkside outscores Tech Women
NMU Head Coach Grant Potulny talks about facing Michigan Tech.
12-1-22: Iron Mtn at Calumet Girls Basketball; NMU Hockey Preview vs. Michigan Tech