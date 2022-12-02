MTU Men can’t find shooting touch in loss at Parkside

KENOSHA, Wisc. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech failed to find its scoring touch and fell 72-49 at Wisconsin Parkside Thursday night at De Simone Gymnasium. The Huskies dropped their fifth straight on a six-game road stretch. Four players made it to double-figures for the Rangers, including Rasheed Bello who led the way with 16 points and three steals.

Adam Hobson knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Huskies their first lead 14-13 but back-to-back triples by Josiah Palmer helped Wisconsin Parkside to a 28-16 edge at halftime.

The Rangers pulled away in the second half assisted by 18 Tech turnovers, extending the margin to 26 by the one-minute mark.

“I think we did well defensively to start playing zone and then switching to man,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “Even with the turnovers, we were hanging in there. Unfortunately, after they went on a little run before the half we never really recovered. We focused so much on being better defensively this week and we did that, but we just couldn’t score tonight. Our passing was not good with seven assists and 18 turnovers. We just have to keep working hard to improve.”

Hobson tallied 11 points in the loss and the Huskies moved to 0-1 to open GLIAC play, 2-6 overall. Tyler Robarge gathered a team-high eight rebounds.

Tech shot 37-percent (19-for-51) from the field, including 35-percent (6-for-17) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, UWP marked 48-percent shooting (27-for-56) with 50-percent from downtown (12-for-24). The Rangers also led in rebounds 37-29.

Wisconsin Parkside improved to 3-5, 1-0 GLIAC. Michigan Tech will conclude its road trip Saturday at Purdue Northwest at 4 p.m.

