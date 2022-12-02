Mild day then front brings snow and colder air

Conditions are shaping up for a pleasant day with mild temperatures. Our next front moves through tonight. The initial precipitation will be light drizzle or mix this evening before a quick transition to wet snow. This becomes widespread tonight. Temperatures will quickly plunge overnight to below freezing in areas west resulting in roads becoming icy! By tomorrow morning conditions will be slushy in some places. Then, lake effect snow develops along the northwest winds belts. Snowfall amounts will be 1-3″ with up to 6″ in the west. After the front colder air sets in with below-normal temperatures.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s in the east

Tonight: Snow becoming widespread

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers and colder

>Highs: Upper teens west, low to mid 20s east

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with a chance of isolated snow in the north

>Highs: Mid 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers across the north

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Wednesday: Cloudy with afternoon widespread light snow

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

