Melo Cannabis store in Ishpeming set to open next week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming is about to get a second dispensary.

The Melo Cannabis store is just days away from opening downtown next to Velodrome Coffee on South Main Street. Melo Co-owner and Founder Brice Sturmer explained what makes his shop unique.

“We’re going to have a smaller selection of more high-quality intentionally sourced products. Our staff is going to be really knowledgeable, they have sampled a lot of these products that we are going to be selling as well,” said Sturmer. “We are trying to create an environment that’s just more calming, less intense and a little bit easier to try and understand cannabis.”

The Dairyland native described how this store is taking an educational approach.

“We’re trying to show the positive side of the cannabis lifestyle and some key understandings about terpenes about the difference between THC and CBD,” said Sturmer. “How to use the product effectively just trying to understand daily use.”

Owners said the renovations for this historic building were 100% done by employees. Sturmer also expressed how they left the floor alone during renovations to pay respect to those that came before them.

“Right now, I’m sitting on this tile that was all hand laid, and there are hundreds of thousands of individual tiles on this floor, and if you think about someone literally putting those in by hand back in the 30s,” said Sturmer.

Melo will have a ribbon cutting on Dec. 9 with the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce and a grand opening on Dec. 10 and they will do our soft open on Dec. 7.

