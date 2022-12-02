Marquette man arrested for making bomb threat to hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is in jail after allegedly making a bomb threat to UPHS-Marquette Friday morning.

According to the Marquette Police Department, 70-year-old Patrick Bassett of Marquette is in the Marquette County Jail and faces a charge of false report or threat of a bomb. He’s accused of causing UPHS-Marquette staff and patients to go into a lockdown.

Officers from the Marquette Police Department (MPD) responded to UPHS-Marquette at around 3:40 a.m. Friday morning due to a reported bomb threat.

UPHS-Marquette reported an unknown male contacted the hospital and said there were explosives placed in the facility. The hospital was placed in lockdown.

MPD officers, MPD explosive detection K9 Odin, and hospital security searched the hospital, but did not find anything suspicious. After determining there was no threat, the hospital was removed from lockdown at around 6:20 a.m.

After further investigation, the MPD identified and arrested Bassett. He is currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

The MPD was assisted by the Marquette Fire Department.

