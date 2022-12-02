Marquette library to host winter wonderland walkthrough

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is hosting a Christmas-themed open house on Saturday.

Cookies, drinks and piano recitals will be provided at the library from 9:30 a.m. til 4:00 p.m. Dozens of trees have been decorated for the occasion. Library Director Andrea Ingmire said there is a wide variety of decorations for each tree.

“I think it’s a really fun event because you do have a really vast variety of trees. We have some very simple trees. We have some trees decorated by school groups, 4-H and then you have some really fancy trees,” she said.

Ingmire said when the trees come down this year planning for next year’s open house will start around October.

