Marquette library to host winter wonderland walkthrough

Just a handful of trees you can see at the Peter White Public Library
Just a handful of trees you can see at the Peter White Public Library(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is hosting a Christmas-themed open house on Saturday.

Cookies, drinks and piano recitals will be provided at the library from 9:30 a.m. til 4:00 p.m. Dozens of trees have been decorated for the occasion. Library Director Andrea Ingmire said there is a wide variety of decorations for each tree.

“I think it’s a really fun event because you do have a really vast variety of trees. We have some very simple trees. We have some trees decorated by school groups, 4-H and then you have some really fancy trees,” she said.

Ingmire said when the trees come down this year planning for next year’s open house will start around October.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
UPDATE: No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home
UPHS-Marquette
UPDATE: Marquette man arrested for hospital bomb threat has prior conviction of similar crime
Gun line up at Wilderness sports Inc.
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season
City of Marinette Police Department.
Marinette woman dead after shooting, police asking for information from public

Latest News

Newly named Marquette County Veterans Affairs office
Marquette County renames center after late veteran
Weekend snow accumulation forecast for Upper Michigan.
Roads freeze tonight ahead of Saturday lake-effect
TV6 Weather 12.02.22
TV6 Weather 12.02.22
Cora Reynolds Anderson newspaper clipping.
Bill to name Baraga County Post Office after first Michigan woman in House of Reps signed into law