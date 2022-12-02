Marinette woman dead after shooting, police asking for information from public

MARINETTE, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Marinette Police Department is investigating a shooting death and is asking for information from the public.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 4:05 p.m. at the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. Officers performed first aid until EMS transported the woman to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area, where she later died due to her injuries.

Officers were advised a 31-year-old male suspect left the scene. Around 4:25 p.m. officers found the suspect at a Marinette home. He was taken into custody. He was treated at Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area for minor injuries. The man is lodged in the Marinette County Jail.

The Marinette County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the matter for possible charges. The Marinette Police Department requested the State of Wisconsin Crime Lab to process the scene. No names will be released until family members are notified.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, contact the Marinette Police Department at 715-732-5200.

