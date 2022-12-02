Lakeview Elementary contributes to TV6 Canathon

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. elementary school is making a difference in its community.

United Steelworkers Local 4974 visited Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee to collect the school’s Canathon contributions. Steelworkers snaked the halls encouraging students to help fill carts with cans. After vising the elementary school, they went to Negaunee Middle School to pick up cans before dropping everything off at St. Vincent De Paul.

Steelworkers say the students were eager to participate.

“It’s really nice to see the smile on the children’s faces,” said Matt Jaykka from United Steelworkers Local 4974. “They are genuinely excited to help out.”

To make a donation to the TV6 Canathon, or to find a drop-off point near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.