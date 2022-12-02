Kandles for Kids provides birthday gifts to UP foster youth

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today starts its Friday morning episode with a conversation between Tia and long-time TV6 personality, Don Ryan.

With Tia’s birthday just around the corner, the two discuss the life lessons and experiences gained as one becomes older.

Plus...Barb Olson, with Kandles for Kids, talks about their mission to provide birthday gifts for foster youth in the Upper Peninsula.

Kandles for Kids is a charity, started by Olson, that creates and sells unique candles at craft shows as means to provide foster kids with the birthday presents they deserve. Organized just over a year ago, the charity has already exceeded its own expectations. Their goal for the future is to gift birthday presents to every kid in the foster system in the U.P.

To learn more about Kandles for Kids, you can visit their Facebook page or email them at: kandlesforkids@yahoo.com

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

