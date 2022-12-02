Jeffrey’s restaurant highlights giving season with third ‘Giving Tree’ event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last month, Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette started its third annual “Giving Tree” program.

On Thursday, we checked back in on what the progress looked like. Right now, at Jeffrey’s restaurant, you can come in and take a tag off the tree and begin shopping for a lucky child. On the tag, there will be a few lines of information. The child’s gender and age will be listed along with their wants and needs. Owner Jeff Erickson said this year looks promising.

“We got a lot of tags, and we got a lot of families that need help so it’s very successful and I’m very happy that the responses are this good,” said Erickson. “We started yesterday, and it was like eight or nine tags were taken yesterday so there is already a good response of people already wanting to help. I love helping children.”

Erickson also said you can bring a gift for children into the store, and they will wrap it for you. His final message to the community is to be happy and kind.

