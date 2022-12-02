‘Giving tree’ returns to Florence County St. Vincent DePaul chapter

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Returning this year in Florence County is the annual “giving tree” hosted by St. Vincent DePaul.

For nearly 30 years, the St. Vincent DePaul chapter in Florence has looked to connect with those in need. Last year alone more than 40 families, including 100 children, received toys, clothes and food vouchers through the giving tree.

“When you see some of them, they come in and give you a hug and there are tears in their eyes. It makes it all worthwhile,” said Dorothy Vayda, Florence County St. Vincent DePaul Giving Tree coordinator.

Anyone interested in shopping for a family can pick up a tag at the store, it includes the gender, age and interest of the individual.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.