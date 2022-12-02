Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp is fundraising for renovations. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will have charity events across the U.P. until Dec. 13.

Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been in Iron County for more than 90 years. The camp has been selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient.

“Which means that a portion of the money from Giving Tuesday through Dec. 13 will be matched by the foundation,” said Amanda Raisner, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp director.

So far, the camp has raised nearly $40,000 through one regional event and private donors. The goal is to raise a total of $160,000, including the contribution from the CoVantage Cares Foundation.

“The facilities that we use regularly need an upgrade. We are looking to upgrade some of our highest-used facilities,” Raisner said.

Emanuel Lodge is one of the most used buildings at the facility. It’s used by youth groups, families and other organizations that come in for events throughout the summer and winter. There are also three duplex buildings that are also in need of renovation. They are used by families and small groups when they stay overnight.

The final major renovation project will be the camp’s dining hall. The camp attended an event in its honor in Hancock Wednesday night. It was hosted by four congregations to benefit Fortune Lake.

“It was called ‘Carols for a Cause.’ We sang Christmas Carols, we ate delicious studio pizza and we celebrated and raised money for Fortune Lake,” Raisner said. “From that event alone, we raised over $15,000.”

The next fundraising events will be Sunday in Gladstone and Ironwood, followed by Menominee on Monday. There is also a virtual Bingo game for those who cannot attend an in-person event. A full list of upcoming events can be found here.

