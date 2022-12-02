Escanaba City Council approves North Shore Flats purchase agreement

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba City Council approved the last purchase agreement for the jail redevelopment site. The last parcel is the old Chamber of Commerce site.

Pending legal items, like environment tests, this land will be sold to Swanee Inc. It will create the North Shore Flats – it’s expected to be a mixture of housing and commercial property

“Developers have to finish their construction plans and make sure that they’re suitable for the soils. It’s finally the city’s chance to take a back seat and let the developers do what they do,” said Jim McNeil, city of Escanaba interim manager.

The other two parcels were sold to the owners of the Terrace Bay Hotel and North Shore Marine. Those included the jail site and the land right behind the jail on the water.

