Escanaba City Council approves North Shore Flats purchase agreement

Escanaba sign.
Escanaba sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba City Council approved the last purchase agreement for the jail redevelopment site. The last parcel is the old Chamber of Commerce site.

Pending legal items, like environment tests, this land will be sold to Swanee Inc. It will create the North Shore Flats – it’s expected to be a mixture of housing and commercial property

“Developers have to finish their construction plans and make sure that they’re suitable for the soils. It’s finally the city’s chance to take a back seat and let the developers do what they do,” said Jim McNeil, city of Escanaba interim manager.

The other two parcels were sold to the owners of the Terrace Bay Hotel and North Shore Marine. Those included the jail site and the land right behind the jail on the water.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Suspect charged in death of L’Anse man faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges

Latest News

U.P. Children’s Museum's 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction
UP Children’s Museum hosts 19th annual Celebrity Art Auction
Each label has the gender, age and interests of the individual
‘Giving tree’ returns to Florence County St. Vincent DePaul chapter
FILE fire graphic
No injuries in Breitung Township house fire Thursday morning
Both Emanuel Lodge and the duplexes are expected to undergo extensive renovations
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant