Christmas in the Village returns to Escanaba

St. Nick walking into the Antique Village in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba Christmas tradition returned Friday on the U.P. State Fairgrounds and you can check it out again Saturday.

The Antique Village takes you back in time with old-fashioned stores and atmosphere. But this time, it’s Christmas.

“Hopefully we get a few snowflakes. We don’t need a whole bunch but a few snowflakes falling down in the evening is kind of neat,” said Jim Yoder, the president of the U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association.

The village opened to the public Friday for its annual Christmas in the Village. It’s put on every year by the U.P. Steam and Gas Engine Association.

“It’s one of the traditions we’re trying to keep going. Too many traditions have started to get lost and forgotten along the way,” said Yoder.

You can walk through the general store, sip your hot chocolate and maybe even see St. Nick.

“The ice cream shop is going to have cookies for sale this year rather than ice cream for Christmas time,” said Yoder.

Entrance to the village costs you a non-perishable food donation. All food will be given to local food pantries.

“We don’t need the funds to operate [Christmas in the Village] and that helps out the community a little bit more than what we can do otherwise,” said Yoder.

The Antique Village is open again on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

