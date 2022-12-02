Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man in connection with a woman’s shooting death Thursday afternoon in what police tell us was a domestic situation.

Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after 4 p.m. Officers rendered first aid to the victim, a 32-year-old woman, until EMS personnel arrived. She died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

Police tell Action 2 News there were children in the apartment at the time but not where they could witness the shooting. They’re now in the care of child protective services.

“There were three children who lived in the home. One of those children was not home. There were two that were home. They’re safe, in a safe place now,” Police Detective Mike Kahles said. “They were not in the vicinity of the domestic incident.”

Officers learned a 31-year-old man fled before they arrived. They found him at another home in Marinette 20 minutes after that original call and took him into custody.

“He sustained minor injuries and was treated for them at Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area and then from there went to jail,” Kahles said.

Police declined to discuss the nature of his injuries.

The Marinette County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for potential charges.

Police aren’t releasing the names of those involved yet.

The Wisconsin State Crime lab was called to the scene to process evidence. Friday we saw signs posted by staff on the doors of the apartment building reassuring residents they are safe on the property.

