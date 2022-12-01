UPAWS joins 275+ shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event

Empty the Shelters info
Empty the Shelters info(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event Dec. 1 – 11.

BISSELL Pet Foundation helps sponsors reduce adoption fees.

This event will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 43 states, including UPAWS.

UPAWS will participate December 1-11, 2022, offering fee-waived adoptions for cats and dogs 6 months on up, and fee-waived on all ages of small critters. All interested adopters can find more details here.

