UPAWS holiday adoption event on now through December 11

One of the cats available for adoption at UPAWS
One of the cats available for adoption at UPAWS(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation once again for an empty the shelter adoption event, this one is called the “Holiday Hope” event.

Now through Dec. 11, UPAWS is offering fee-waived adoptions for cats and dogs six months old and up. The fee is also waived for small animals of any age. According to staff at UPAWS, the shelter is pretty full now and events like this help out greatly.

“We have a lot of small critters, we have a lot of guinea pigs, we even have a turtle, we have a beta fish, we have hamsters, all kinds of small critters but some really wonderful cats too and they’re all adults and they make great pets,” said Anna Brownell, UPAWS community outreach coordinator.

The adoption fee includes spay and neuter, vaccinations, rabies immunization, health check and a microchip.

