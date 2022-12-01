UP Superior Alliance for Independent Living hosts homelessness awareness discussion forum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Superior Alliance for Independent Living (UPSAIL) held the “Homelessness in the 906″ forum to educate the public on the issue.

Attendees got to meet groups across Marquette County working to combat homelessness. This included the Salvation Army, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, Room at the Inn, the Women’s Center, Janzen House, Community Action of Alger and Marquette County and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

These groups also held a discussion panel with the crowd, taking any questions they had. UPSAIL director Nick Emmendorfer explained that homelessness is going up in the U.P. and across Michigan as a whole.

“One of the big issues we’re seeing right now is our shelters are regularly full, leaving some people without a place to stay at night,” Emmendorfer said.

“One thing we have also seen throughout the state is the length of which people are experiencing homelessness is increased,” he continued. “It’s gone from an average of 59 days to a person to now 69 days.”

Emmendorfer said affordable housing could curb homelessness, giving people who need a home a stable place to live.

