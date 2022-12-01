University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A key University of Michigan football player is in trouble with the law.

Washtenaw County court records show that Michigan Football defensive lineman player, Mazi Smith, is facing a felony weapons charge for reportedly carrying a concealed weapon. The charges filed on Wednesday stem from a traffic stop that took place on Oct. 7 in Ann Arbor.

Information on this incident was not immediately available and took about two months to receive. The court case was filed at the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor.

Smith played in Saturday’s game against Ohio State, which UM won to advance to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.

Both Warde Manuel and Jim Harbaugh released statements regarding the incident Thursday. They can be read below.

“We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community. Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team.”

“I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming. Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process.”

