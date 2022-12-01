University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith facing felony weapon charge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A key University of Michigan football player is in trouble with the law.
Washtenaw County court records show that Michigan Football defensive lineman player, Mazi Smith, is facing a felony weapons charge for reportedly carrying a concealed weapon. The charges filed on Wednesday stem from a traffic stop that took place on Oct. 7 in Ann Arbor.
Information on this incident was not immediately available and took about two months to receive. The court case was filed at the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor.
Smith played in Saturday’s game against Ohio State, which UM won to advance to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.
Both Warde Manuel and Jim Harbaugh released statements regarding the incident Thursday. They can be read below.
