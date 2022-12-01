TV6 to broadcast both MTU, NMU hockey games this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Both hockey games this weekend between Michigan Tech University and Northern Michigan University will be broadcast on TV6.

The weekend sports programming schedule is as follows (all times eastern):

Friday, Dec. 2

7:00 p.m. MTU at NMU Hockey on TV6

8:00 p.m. Pac-12 Football Championship Game on FOX UP (Utah vs. USC)

11:00 p.m. Friday Night Fever returns on TV6

Saturday, Dec. 3

6:00 p.m. NMU at MTU Hockey on TV6

8:00 p.m. Big Ten Football Championship Game on FOX UP (Purdue vs. Michigan)

Sunday, Dec. 4

1:00 p.m. Packers at Bears on FOX UP

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.