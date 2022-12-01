TV6 to broadcast both MTU, NMU hockey games this weekend

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Both hockey games this weekend between Michigan Tech University and Northern Michigan University will be broadcast on TV6.

The weekend sports programming schedule is as follows (all times eastern):

Friday, Dec. 2

  • 7:00 p.m. MTU at NMU Hockey on TV6
  • 8:00 p.m. Pac-12 Football Championship Game on FOX UP (Utah vs. USC)
  • 11:00 p.m. Friday Night Fever returns on TV6

Saturday, Dec. 3

  • 6:00 p.m. NMU at MTU Hockey on TV6
  • 8:00 p.m. Big Ten Football Championship Game on FOX UP (Purdue vs. Michigan)

Sunday, Dec. 4

  • 1:00 p.m. Packers at Bears on FOX UP

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz restaurant, convenience chain to open in Michigan
Law enforcement at the scene near Little Garlic Falls in Marquette Township, Nov. 30, 2022.
No injuries in Marquette County hunting dispute, sheriff’s office says
1 in custody following a 2-vehicle crash in Ely Township
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: Suspect charged in death of L’Anse man faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges
The Mackinac Bridge from St. Ignace, looking South,
New details: Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge took teen from UP home

Latest News

Empty the Shelters info
UPAWS joins 275+ shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event
Students in NMU's cosmetology program practice facials on each other.
Check out NMU's new cosmetology department
Tia Trudgeon gets a manicure from Tatum in NMU's cosmetology program.
Donate to the NMU's toy drive and get a free haircut or manicure
Upper Michigan Today takes a tour of NMU's new cosmetology department.
Tour the new NMU Cosmetology Center