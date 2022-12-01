Troopers make ‘Shop with a Hero’ wish come true

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Trooper Outreach Partnership (STOP) teamed up with the Michigan State Police (MSP) St. Ignace and Gaylord Posts to fulfill a Christmas wish for a nine-year-old girl with a terminal illness on Wednesday.

Summer Lahaie’s wish was to participate in ‘Shop with a Hero’ with state troopers. F/Lt. Nathan Groya, the post commander at the MSP St. Ignace Post, learned Summer also wanted a MacBook, the Apple laptop, for Christmas for schoolwork and gaming. Troopers were able to make her two wishes come true. The St. Ignace Post collected money to put towards a new MacBook, while Groya contacted Best Buy and STOP to cover the rest.

Troopers gave Summer a police escort to Walmart, shopped with her, had a pizza party, wrapped presents, and presented her with the laptop. The outing was memorable and heartwarming for not just Summer but the troopers as well.

Summer told her mother yesterday was the “best day of her life.”

(WLUC)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.