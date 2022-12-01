Spend a night ‘inn’ while raising funds for two UP non-profits

The Model Towne Inn is hosting its 2nd annual Girl’s Night Inn event Saturday, December 3
These tote bags filled with goodies will be given out to the first 25 ladies at The Model Towne...
These tote bags filled with goodies will be given out to the first 25 ladies at The Model Towne Inn's Girl's Night Inn event.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Model Towne Inn is getting ready for its second annual Girl’s Night Inn event.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, the Gwinn hotel will be filled with ladies looking to shop, get pampered, play games, eat and drink, and win prizes.

Businesses in the Gwinn area put together baskets for the ladies to raffle.

Kelli Doyen, the owner of the Model Towne Inn, says the proceeds from the baskets will go to U.P. Pink Power.

Sally Searle of U.P. Pink Power says that money will help women in the community get back on their feet.

The proceeds from the gift baskets will go towards UP Pink Power.

You do not need a room at the Model Towne Inn to attend the event.

The cost is $20 at the door, with those proceeds going to Girls Ride Only. Period. Bobbi Bray says this organization helps provide feminine products to women in need.

Contests and games at the event will have cash prizes.

Doyen says there’s still room for more vendors. If you’re interested in selling items or providing a service at Girls Night Inn, contact Kelli/The Model Towne Inn at (906) 346-7901.

